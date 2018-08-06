Two charged with murder of 21-year-old to appear at court in South Shields

Two men charged with the murder of a 21-year-old found dead at his home will make their first appearance in court today.

Daniel Jeffrey Michael Smith, 20, of Cotemede, Wardley, Gateshead, and Steven Morrison, 20, of no fixed abode, have both been charged with murdering Jonathan Carr, 21.



His body was found at an address in Mayfair Gardens, Deckham, Gateshead, on August 8 following reports of a stabbing.

Smith and Wardley will appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court today.

The murder inquiry led officers into South Tyneside, with searches carried out in the Maple Street area of Jarrow last week. House-to-house calls also took place in the area.

Jonathan's family are continuing to be supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information which could help police is asked to call 101 quoting log 621 02/08/18 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.