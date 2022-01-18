Northumbria Police have confirmed they have now launched an investigation into the cause of his injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Shortly after 4.15pm today (Tuesday January 18), police received a report about an injured man on Stanhope Road, South Shields.

“Officers attended the scene and found a 29-year-old man who had suffered injuries to his face. He was taken to hospital where he currently remains.

“An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 and quoting log NP-20220118-0708.”

CCTV images from earlier this evening showed three police cars parked on the side of the road, one of which has its emergency lights on. Motorists were warned to “expect delays in both directions due to emergency Services attending the incident”.

The road has now been cleared and traffic is moving as normal.

Man with facial injuries found on Stanhope Road, South Shields. Photograph: North East Live Traffic

