Boldon CA FC play their Northern League home games at the Colliery Welfare Ground on Cotswold Lane in Boldon.

Overnight from Wednesday, December 1 into Thursday, December 2, at least one trespasser entered the ground and damaged most of the venue’s advertising hoardings, as well as lighting, fencing, metal roofing from the already damaged stand and stole metal handrails.

A stand in the ground, paid for by community fundraising and built by the club themselves, was swept away by the wind and on to the next pitch.

The club has applied to the Football Foundation emergency fund for £2,000 to help with repairs. Their club house was unaffected by both the weather and the trespassers, although the larger of their two stands remains uprooted and some areas are taped off to spectators.

A club spokesperson said: “We’re a community. If anybody needs anything they’ve only got to ask; rather than damage or steal things. That’s what a community is for. We would give them support.

“We’re all volunteers. Now we’ve all got to come here and clear things up after work.

“But we’re still looking forward to the game on Saturday and everybody will be made welcome. NHS staff and Armed Forces can enter free.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 1.30pm today (Thursday, December 2) we received a report of a burglary overnight at Boldon CA Sports Ground, Boldon Colliery.

“It was reported that an offender gained access to the premises and stole various items, including advertising boards.

“An investigation has been launched. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Tell Us Something page of our website, or by calling 101 quoting crime number 134154X/21.”

Boldon CA were already dealing with extensive storm damage at the ground.

The home match is against Sunderland West End at 3pm on Saturday, December 4 and Boldon will be glad to see a good turnout. Admission is £5 for adults, £3.50 for senior citizens with free entry to anyone aged under 16.

