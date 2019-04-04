Volunteer police cadets handed awards for work in Sunderland and South Tyneside

Northumbria Police’s volunteer police cadets have been recognised for their outstanding contribution to the communities of Sunderland and South Tyneside.

The Force’s cadets were among the groups of young people celebrated at the High Sheriff Awards, held at Sunderland AFC’s Stadium of Light last week.

The annual awards celebrate the achievements of young people in Tyne and Wear and reward voluntary groups which support children to develop skills and help them contribute positive to the community.

High Sheriff of Tyne and Wear, Paul Callaghan, gave out a series of awards and donations to youth organisations that encourage beneficial pursuits for young people across the region – and the police cadets were among those honoured.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt, lead for volunteers at Northumbria Police, says the awards highlighted the incredible difference that the cadets make working alongside officers in the communities they serve.

“The work the cadets carry out every week is invaluable and they are a fantastic asset to the Force,” Chief Supt Pitt said.

“They help us protect the public, engage with communities and support us in policing important issues.

“I am delighted that they were recognised at the High Sheriff Awards, and the donation of £500 received will help to ensure that contribution will continue.”