Northumbria Police has today, Thursday, March 17, shared the faces of 15 wanted suspects from the force area.

They are all wanted in connection with a string of offences across the North East ranging from assault to burglary, harassment to breach of a restraining order.

It comes after 66 of Northumbria’s most elusive suspects were tracked down and arrested during a seven-day-long wanted blitz last week.

Do you know where any of them are?

With those suspects having been detained and interviewed in connection with a string of offences across the region, police are hoping to keep the pressure on targets who are continuing to evade arrest.

Searches are ongoing at various addresses across the force area to locate them, with many living transient lifestyles and having access to multiple accommodation in a bid to evade arrest.

All 15 suspects are aware that they are wanted and are actively evading police – and detectives are appealing for the community’s help in bringing them into custody.

The people are:

Sonny Tote, 26, of Byker, wanted in connection with criminal damage and breach of a restraining order

Paul Williams, 38, of Gateshead, emergency prison re-call

Darryl Rowley, 28, of Chopwell, wanted in connection with a stalking offence

Shaun Westgarth, 40, of Newcastle, prison re-call

Terry March, 41, of Walker, prison re-call

Reece Adam McDowell, 25, of Blyth, wanted in connection with an assault

Shane Henderson, 26, of North Shields, wanted in connection with a stalking offence

James Sayers, 20, of Guide Post, wanted in connection with a burglary

Adam Watson, 33, of Morpeth, wanted in connection with a harassment offence

Dale Wharton, 50, of Ashington, wanted in connection with an assault

Anthony Davison, 32, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with arson

Sean Ruffell, 30, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with an assault

Paul Taylor, 42, of South Shields, wanted in connection with an assault

Jonathon Ferguson, 29, of Jarrow, wanted in connection with an assault

Kieron Lincoln, 28, of Jarrow, wanted in connection with arson

Police are now appealing for anybody with information about the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward.

Superintendent Andy Huddleston, of Northumbria Police, said: “These people are well-known in their communities and may be leaning on family or friends to help them stay under the radar.

“We are carrying out a range of enquiries to locate them but are appealing to the public to be our eyes and ears.

“I would like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted suspect, and we do not want anybody to get into trouble on their account. If you do have information, please get in touch – so we can bring them into custody and put the evidence to them.”

Anyone with information about any of the people pictured is asked to call 101 quoting the wanted person’s name or via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website.

Alternatively, you can pass on information via independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111.

