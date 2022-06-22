Police officers have released photographs of what they have described as their “top targets” they hope to bring to justice.

The men may be “laying low or living transient lifestyles” in order to avoid detection and Northumbria Police are appealing for the public’s help to track them down.

Lead for wanted people, Superintendent Andy Huddleston, said: “A number of searches are ongoing for each of these suspects who we believe are actively evading arrest.

Photographs of the 15 men police are looking to track down.

“They may well be relying on friends or family to help them stay under the radar. I am today appealing for anybody who believes they have seen them – or know where they may be residing – to get in touch.

“When we have previously released images of wanted suspects, we have been overwhelmed by the public’s positive response – and your information has directly helped us detain fugitives and bring them into custody. We are looking to maintain the momentum and achieve that same outcome again.”

Kevin Herron, 31, of Sunderland, is wanted in connection with witness intimidation, while Scott Blackburn, 28, of South Shields, wanted in connection with an assault, as is Aaron Sutherland, 30, also of South Shields.

Michael Whitehouse, 34, of Felling, is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary while Dion Johnson, 21, of Easington Lane, is wanted in connection with burglary.

Superintendent Andy Huddleston added: “As we head into the summer, we are looking to locate these men as quickly as possible so we can interview them in connection with a range of offences committed across our region.

“I would encourage those pictured to hand themselves in to the nearest police station, and would reiterate that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted fugitive which could result in a prison sentence.

“By working together, we can continue to detect and disrupt criminality to ensure the North East remains as safe a place as it possibly can be to live, work and visit.”

Alongside photographs, the force have released a full list of the wanted men along with the offences they wish to speak with them in connection with. The list of the remaining men is outlined below;

David Annan, 27, of Gateshead, wanted in connection with harassment

Martin Brown, 23, of Gateshead, wanted in connection with an assault

Jack Conroy, 22, of Newcastle, wanted in connection with criminal damage and burglary offences. Also has links to North Tyneside.

William Flamson, 38, of Gateshead, wanted in connection with breach of restraining order

James Harbetson, 31, of Blyth, wanted in connection with breach of licence

Oliver Lamb, 19, of Newcastle, wanted on prison recall

Ashley Lawson, 50, of Newcastle, wanted in connection with burglary

Craig Shaw, 23, of Bedlington, wanted on prison recall. Also has links to Blyth area

Mark Stevely, 39, of Newcastle, wanted in connection with assault. Also has links with North Tyneside

Kristian White, 26, of Wallsend, wanted in connection with criminal damage and threats to kill.