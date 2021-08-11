Wanted Wearside man remains at large after police appeal to bring in fugitives

Dylan Newall

Northumbria Police released the images of a dozen offenders three weeks ago. All were wanted in connection with offences including assault, burglary and fraud.

Officers said a flurry of calls followed reporting key information that led to seven being arrested and charged – with many are already behind bars as they await their court appearance.

In one case members of the public even helped to detain one man who was under suspicion of attempting to break into a car.

Now police are hoping to maintain this momentum by recirculating the images of the five outstanding fugitives who are wanted.

The men who remain outstanding and who are evading arrest are:

Dylan Newall, 25, of Houghton

Christopher Rutherford, 38, of South Shields

Mark Campbell, 20, of Newcastle assault

Lee Ferguson, 36, of North Shields

Carl Hodgson, 26, of Gateshead

Superintendent Paul Milner, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are delighted with the response since our appeal to the public last month regarding these fugitives.

“We received a number of calls from communities across Northumbria with possible sightings and a list of addresses where they may be staying in a bid to lay low.

“Seven of our wanted suspects have since been located and the net is tightening on these outstanding five men.

“We are continuing to search various addresses in a bid to locate them, and it is only a matter of time before they are found.

“I would ask these five men to do the right thing and hand themselves in at the nearest opportunity, as well as remind people that harbouring a fugitive is a criminal offence that could result in you receiving a prison sentence.

“We are passionate about the communities we serve and would like to thank you all for your ongoing support.”

Anyone with information about any of the men pictured are asked to visit our website’s ‘Tell Us Something’ page, referencing the name of wanted man.

Alternatively you can pass on information via independent charity Crimestoppers.