Woman arrested after man's body found at Jarrow house in early hours

Police are appealing for information after the body of a man was found at an address in Jarrow early today.

At 12.38am officers received a report of concern for a person's welfare at a property in Thames Avenue, on the Hedworth estate.

Police at the address in Thames Avenue, Jarrow, where a man's body was found early today.

Emergency services attended, but sadly a 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year-old woman was arrested and remains in police custody, where she is helping officers with their inquiries.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death has been launched, and attempts are being made to find his next of kin.

Police officers will be in the area carrying out door to door inquiries, and anyone with concerns is asked to get in touch.

A police officer stands on guard at the house in Jarrow where a man was found dead early today.

Two police vans were at the scene today, and an alleyway next to the house, which is believed to be divided into flats, was cordoned off.

Neighbours in the usually quiet street said they were woken in the early hours by the arrival of two police cars and an ambulance.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 45 310319, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.