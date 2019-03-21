Woman's terror as South Shields house attacked and car damaged

A woman was left shaken after a window and the front door of her new South Shields home were smashed and her car damaged in a targeted attack.

Northumbria Police are appealing for information after a house and a car in Alice Street, South Shields, were damaged.

The woman who lives at the address, who had only recently moved to the area, was not injured but was shaken by the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: "At around 8.25pm on Saturday March 16, police received a report of criminal damage at an address on Alice Street.

"Officers attended and found the front door and the window of the property had been smashed. A car outside the address had also been damaged.

"The occupant of the address, who has only recently moved to the area, was not injured but was shaken by the incident.

"Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information about the incident or was in the area at the time.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 956 160319 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. "