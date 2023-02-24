Mark McShane’s midnight attack led his victim to close the Scotia pub in Mile End Road, South Shields, and seek new employment.

The assault by McShane, 37, of Salcombe Avenue, Jarrow, also left her fearful about taking her children to sports events and doing other daily tasks.

He inflicted a black eye and soft tissue damage after being let in for a final pint with a pal on Thursday, August 15.

The Scotia, King Street.

CCTV footage played at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court showed his apparently unprovoked assault but did not reveal his mitigation – that she had first attacked him with a glass.

District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case and ordered a special hearing be held to determine the full facts of the incident ahead of sentencing.

Prosecutor Paul Clark said: “The victim was the landlady of the Scotia. She’s no longer the landlady.

“She called last orders at approximately 12.10am and two males entered the pub. She allowed them to get a drink and called time at 12.20am.

“She then went down to the basement to count the takings but on CCTV she noticed an argument between the two males and a group of four people.

“The group were being ushered through the door. She approached the two males.

“The defendant leant over and punched her with a clenched fist. She called 999.”

In a victim statement read to the court, McShane’s victim said the attack had caused “dramatic change” in her life.

The former nurse said she could not continue bar work for fear of a repeat incident and had closed the Scotia two weeks later.

She said she had also sought therapy and was not able to go to her children’s football matches or boxing bouts.

McShane pleaded guilty to assault by beating on the basis the landlady had first attacked him with a glass.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said that alleged aspect of the incident was not shown to the court on “clipped” CCTV footage.

She also claimed McShane had seen the woman at football games in Hebburn since his attack.

Judge Passfield said the discrepancy in accounts could have a significant effect on his sentencing.

