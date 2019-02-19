Criminal record warning issued after firefighters are called out to 11 grass fires on Temple Park fields in the space of a week

The risks of setting blazes has been highlighted by firefighters after crews were called to tackle 11 fires on parkland in the space of seven days.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was called to put out the grass fires on Temple Park in South Shields.

Eleven blazes have been reported across the park in the last week.

Large areas of the land have been left burned out by the fires, with the latest last night at 7.38pm, and another reported just before 9.30pm on Saturday, both in areas off John Reid Road.

Lynsey McVay, the service's area manager for community safety, said: “No matter the size or scale, a deliberate fire creates unnecessary risks to life, property and the environment.

"What starts out as a bit of fun can very quickly get out of hand, if caught perpetrators can end up with a criminal record – or, if things go seriously wrong they can be scarred for life.

"If our crews are attending deliberate fires they’re not available to attend other incidents, so even small fires compromise the safety of our communities.

“We will continue to work with Northumbria Police and other partners to educate people about the dangers of setting fires, and to make sure that those responsible for antisocial behaviour face the appropriate consequences.”

The service delivers targeted education and intervention to young people displaying foresting behaviour through uts Juvenile Firesetters Education Programme (JFEP).

The 11 incidents, which happened between Tuesday, February 12, and yesterday night, have been classed as secondary fires, which means they have been classed as small outdoor fires, not involving people or property.

Northumbria Police is aware of the incidents, but has not received any reports of antisocial behaviour relating to these fires.

Both emergency services are working together on the issue, with anyone with information asked to call Northumbria Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.