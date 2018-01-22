Cyber Security breakfasts to help businesses deal with security threats

Cyber security is to come under the spotlight as police demonstrate a live hack to encourage businesses to protect themselves.

The safety of the online world is a hot topic with threats from hackers, criminals, activists, terrorists and even disgruntled employees who target vulnerable firms.

Now the North East Cyber Crime Unit (NERSOU) has teamed up with local police forces to host ‘cyber breakfasts’ in a bid to urge businesses to protect themselves against the growing menace of cyber-crime.

Detective Sergeant Martin Wilson from NERSOU, said: “North East businesses are underprepared when it comes to cyber threats, with many having no contingency plans in place for a crisis.

“Whilst it is easy enough to recognise an insecure window or an unlocked door, it is not always as easy to spot that your computer system has been compromised.

“The purpose of these breakfasts is simple, we want to show businesses how they can be vulnerable to a cyber-attack by demonstrating a live hack with the help of Waterstons, an IT consultancy based in Durham.

"This may all sound like doom and gloom but it is not, we can give you the support to defend against these hacks and are offering a free vulnerability assessment service, which can give you an overview of your ICT weaknesses so you can fix them before cyber criminals find them.”

The free events will take place across the region in Durham City, Darlington and Barnard Castle and it will be a chance for businesses to speak to experts in cyber-crime and enable organisations in the North East to come together to share their experiences and learn from best practice.

“Cyber-crime has been on people’s radars for a while now but it is still an evolving global threat and attacks are incredibly disruptive. It is a growing part of the workload of policing in UK,” said DS Wilson whose team has recently expanded to deal with these type of crimes.

“We are a dedicated team of detectives here to protect businesses and members of the public,” he added.

The events are free to attend but tickets are allocated on a first-come first-served basis. Please follow the Eventbrite link for tickets

A full list of events across Northumbria, Durham and Cleveland below:

NORTHUMBRIA

Wednesday 7th February 2018 08:30 – 10:00

St. James' Park, Barrack Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 4ST

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cyber-breakfast-tickets-41940751918

Friday 16th March 2018 08:30 – 10:00

Stadium Of Light, Sunderland, SR5 1HX

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cyber-breakfast-tickets-41940869269

DURHAM

Friday 23rd February 2018 08:00 – 10:00

Darlington Mowden Park RFC, The Northern Echo Arena, Neasham Road, Darlington,

DL2 1DL

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cyber-security-business-breakfast-tickets-42037482241

Friday 2nd March 2018 09:00 – 11:00

TCR The Hub, Shaw Bank, Barnard Castle, DL12 8TD

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cyber-security-business-breakfast-tickets-42036645739

Friday 23rd March 2018 08:00 – 10:00

The Durham Centre, Belmont Industrial Estate, Durham, DH1 1TN

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cyber-security-business-breakfast-tickets-42036790171

CLEVELAND

Thursday 8th February 2018 08:30 – 10:00

Fusion Hive, North Shore Road, Stockton, TS18 2NB

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/clevelands-cyber-business-breakfasts-tickets-42077408662

Tuesday 20th February 2018 08:30 – 10:00

Redcar & Cleveland College, Corporation Road, Redcar, TS10 1PA

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/clevelands-cyber-business-breakfasts-tickets-42078503938

Tuesday 6th March 2018 08:30 – 10:00

National Museum of the Royal Navy, Maritime Avenue, Hartlepool, TS24 0XZ

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/clevelands-cyber-business-breakfasts-tickets-42078982369

Thursday 29th March 2018 08:30 – 10:00

Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, TS3 6RS

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/clevelands-cyber-business-breakfasts-tickets-42079148867