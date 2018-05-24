Dad and daughter team up for 400km charity cycle challenge

A dad and daughter are to cycle through Vietnam as they join a charity challenge to give children a better start in life.

David Sinclair, 68, has already completed a series of rides across the Jordan desert, Machu Picchu in Peru and India and will team up with Samantha, 22, as they join a group who will spend 10 days completing a 400km route from the north of the country to the south.

David Sinclair and daughter Samatha after they crossed over the finishing line of the Great North Bike Ride.

David, a branch manager at Durastic Flooring on the Bede Trading Estate, and Samantha, a mortgage advisor with David Ridley Reliance, will raise money for Cares 4 Kids, The Openwork Foundation, which supports UK and overseas charities through its partners and local and discretionary grants to help under 18s.

Each has to collect a minimum of £3,000 to join in the expedition.

The organisation is backed by one of the country’s largest financial advice networks, which include’s Samantha’s employer.

The Sinclairs, who have previously taken part in a ride along the Great Wall of China for the fund as well as the Great North Bike Ride, will fly out in October.

Samantha said: “It’s going to be a very intense ride for us and we’re both very competitive.

“But it will be amazing to do and it’s a really good opportunity for us both to bond and see such a special place when we go to Vietnam.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor the pair can call Samantha on 07403 776 367.