Dame Margaret Barbour officially reopens South Shields’ Herd Groyne following its restoration
Dame Margaret Barbour DBE DL has officially reopened South Shields’ Herd Groyne Lighthouse following the completion of extensive restoration works.
The Barbour Foundation approached the Port of Tyne, which owns the lighthouse, with the offer of a £100,000 donation to help support the restoration of the nearly 150-year-old structure.
Work on the lighthouse, which was built in 1882, was completed in November 2024 - with Dame Margaret and the Port of Tyne CEO Matt Beeton.
The work addressed much-needed repairs and maintenance to ensure the lighthouse’s continued operation and preservation - with the works totalling around £250,000.
The project included cleaning, repainting and fixing minor structural defects, which were carried out by TIS Ltd, a specialist contractor.
Barbour has a historic connection to the Herd Groyne as it has featured the lighthouse in its imagery since its earliest catalogues, which date back to 1908.
When commenting on the restoration, Dame Margaret said: “Visiting the Herd Groyne in person and seeing the incredible work that has been done to restore it to its former glory has been truly special.
“The lighthouse (or Beacon as we know it internally) is a treasured landmark in the North East and holds a special connection to Barbour.
“I am delighted that through The Barbour Foundation, we have been able to contribute towards the restoration so it can be enjoyed and continue to guide ships into the River Tyne for generations to come.
Upon the official reopening of the lighthouse, Matt expressed his gratitude to The Barbour Foundation for their support in helping to carry out the work.
He added: “We are incredibly grateful to The Barbour Foundation for their generosity and commitment to preserving regional heritage.
“The Herd Groyne lighthouse is not only a vital maritime asset but also an enduring symbol of the North East.
“It was a privilege to welcome Dame Margaret as we celebrated the completion of these significant restoration works.”
