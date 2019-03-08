Dance band set to have South Shields audience on their feet at The Customs House

A live dance band is set to raise the roof at a theatyre in South Tyneside with a set-list invoking the golden age of dance halls and hotel ballrooms.

The Pasadena Roof Orchestra, who celebrate their 50th anniversary this year, play music from the roaring 1920s and 1930s, when jazz and dance music was at its height in the UK.

And now fans of the era’s music will be delighted to see the orchestra in action when they perform at The Customs House South Shields on Thursday, March 28.

The orchestra are set to perform the songs of Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Jerome Kern during their show, as well as classic tunes from Louis Armstrong.

The concert will also feature sumptuous arrangements from the likes of Duke Ellington and his orchestra, plus songs from the great British bands Ray Noble and Ambrose.

Band leader Duncan Galloway urged people to come along to lose themselves in the music.

He said: “Take an opportunity to lose yourself in a bygone era and listen to a live dance band.

“Come along and listen to hits that were sung by Bing Crosby, Al Bowlly and Fred Astaire – plus some dancing!”

The Pasadena Roof Orchestra was founded by John Arthy in 1969.

As a young band leader, John had the good fortune to discover 1,500 arrangements from the 1920s and 1930s lying dormant in an attic in Manchester.

The Pasadena Roof Orchestra’s unique style, attention to musical detail, and relentless sense of fun soon became a hit not only in the UK, but far and beyond.

They have toured the US five times to critical acclaim, appeared at the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, travelled to Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kiev and performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

They have played every leading concert house in Germany and continue to tour in Europe and the UK on a regular basis.

This year the Customs House is celebrating its 25 anniversary.

A selection of the Customs House’s most popular productions is being brought back over the coming months, to celebrate its quarter of a century as an arts and entertainment venue.

The Pasadena Roof Orchestra comes to the Customs House on Thursday, March 28, at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced from £20.

Contact the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or visit www.customshouse.co.uk.