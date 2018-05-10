Dance music duo added to bill for South Tyneside Sunday concerts

A dance music duo have been added to the bill for the first of this year's South Tyneside Festival Sunday concerts.

Phats and Small - better known as Jason Hayward and Russell Small - will join Pixie Lott and Aston Merrygold in the show on Sunday, July 8 at Bents Park in South Shields.

The duo are best known for their 1999 hit Turn Around, which reached number two in the UK charts before becoming a success internationally.

They are still recording, and are renowned on the club scene for their exciting remixes which often feature classic songs.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: "It is fantastic news that we have added another name to our opening concert this year, and this just shows how much the series has grown in stature,” he said.

“Our team here works tirelessly to secure top acts year on year, and it is great to see that even after we have announced the shows, that the acts keep on coming.

“Phats and Small will certainly be getting the party started this summer and I am very excited.”

Admission for the summer concerts is free of charge, but fans can upgrade to a Priority Plus ticket for £5, which will guarantee earlier access to the park to pick the best spot, along with access to a dedicated bar area and toilets.

However, there will only be a limited number available, and they must be bought in advance.

Also appearing in this year's Sunday concerts series will be The Vamps and The Cutkelvins on July 15, Scouting for Girls with The Fizz and Roachford on July 22 and Heather Small and Atomic Kitten, who will close the season on July 29.

Priority Plus tickets are available on a first come, first served basis, and under-fives will be admitted free with a ticket-holding adult.

For tickets for this and the other shows, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk/southtynesidefestival or call 0844 844 0444.

They can also be bought in person at The Word in Market Place, South Shields.