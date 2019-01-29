Dance school raises funds for parents of tragic South Shields baby Carter Cookson

Young dancers and their families joined together to raise almost £5,000 for the grieving parents of baby Carter Cookson.

Despite parents Chris and Sarah Cookson doing all they could to promote the importance of organ donation, the tot tragically died from a heart condition on Saturday, January 19, aged just 24 days.

The plight of the South Shields family, who also suffered the loss of their first son Charlie in October 2013, aged two, has touched people across the globe.

The blue ribbons sold to raise funds.

While the South Shields couple were at their son’s bedside, parents and pupils from Sarah Howe Cookson School Of Dance - run by Carter’s mum - raised funds to support them.

Parent Stephanie Heslop said: “Parents and children from Sarah’s dance school all clubbed together to set up a fundraising page to help raise money to help Sarah and Chris financially while they were at Carter’s bedside.

“We collected in over 80 prizes for a raffle which were donated by the local community and businesses.

“Prizes included the likes of driving lessons, photo shoots, hair appointments, spa days and dance-related gifts - it was just simply amazing.

Carter Cooksopn in hospital

“The children of Sarah Howe Cookson School Of Dance who were dancing on Saturday, January 19, were heartbroken when dance teacher Ruby got a call to go to the hospital straight away.

“No one knew what was happening, we just all sat and waited anxiously until we heard an update.

“Sadly Carter passed away that evening.

“The children had a dance competition on Sunday which they attended, and danced with Carter in their hearts.

“We wore T-shirts we had made, sold baby blue ribbons for all attending the competition, and held a tombola.”

In total, the fundraising efforts raised an incredible £4,960.

Stephanie added: “The support the family has is unbelievable. Sarah and Chris are strong, inspirational people.

“Another gorgeous brave boy grew his angel wings and has flown to his big brother Charlie’s open arms.

“RIP Carter John Cookson.”

Carter Cookson’s funeral will be held at St Micha’s & All Angels Church in Mowbray Road, Westoe, South Shields, at 11.45am on January 31.

People are asked to wear a splash of blue.

After the funeral mourners are welcome to attend The Hedworth Hall, Dean Road, South Shields.