Dance teacher re-launches school at a community centre in Jarrow

A dance teacher who was forced to give up her classes after undergoing an operation on her feet is aiming to re-launch her lessons.

Jacqueline Gardner has been teaching a range of dance and drama skills for the past 36 years.

I’ve been teaching for 36 years and it was a big decision for me to give it up Jacqueline Gardner

But, after being told four years ago she would need surgery on her feet, she took the heartbreaking decision to wind down her dance school - Tanz Academy.

Now, following a break, she is aiming to re-launch her school and range of dance classes - after taking up residence at Bilton Hall in Taunton Avenue, Low Simonside, Jarrow.

Jacqueline said: “I’ve been teaching for 36 years and it was a big decision for me to give it up. With the surgery I had no choice but I miss it so much. I am looking forward to getting the classes back up and running.”

A number of styles is being catered for at the school including free style, street dance, rock and roll, sequence dancing, ballet and cheer dance.

The school will also provide performing arts classes for those wanting to learn acting.

Classes will held each week night from 4pm.

On Mondays, sessions will take place in freestyle, rock and roll and street dance. Tuesdays will be cheer dance; Wednesdays performing arts, Thursdays, ballroom, latin and classical and on Fridays the sessions will be in ballet.

For fives and under, classes run from 4pm until 4.30pm. For six to eight-year-olds, classes run from 4.30pm until 5.15pm and for those aged nine and over sessions start at 5.15pm and run until 6pm.

For more details call Jacquie on 07758 579 624.