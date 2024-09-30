Dance teacher who has worked with Disney opens new studio in South Shields
Rachael McMahon has launched The Movement Studio to create a welcoming and friendly dance school for dancers of all ages and abilities.
Based at Mortimer Community Centre, on Reading Road, in South Shields, Rachael will bring her wealth of experience to help teach others how to dance.
Rachael trained professionally at the London Studio Centre before going on to work with companies such as Disney, Ubisoft and Royal Caribbean.
Over the years, she has taught both children and adults and has even helped some of her students go on to purse their own professional dance careers.
Rachael has revealed that The Movement Studio will focus on creating a safe space where aspiring dancers can help to build their skills and self-confidence.
She said: “Dance should be something that everyone can enjoy, whether you’re a complete beginner or have years of experience.
“At The Movement Studio, we focus on creating a positive atmosphere where people feel comfortable expressing themselves and learning new skills.
“We’re really about building a dance family here.
“It’s important to me that everyone feels included and supported, no matter where they’re starting from.
“Dance is such a great way to not only stay active but also to build friendships and self-confidence.”
The Movement Studio will run classes ranging from ballet and tap to jazz, stretch/body conditioning and contemporary dance to ensure that there is something for everyone.
Rachael has ensured that her classes are designed to help students grow and achieve their personal goals.
For more information on class, schedules and to join The Movement Studio community, then visit: https://www.facebook.com/TheMovementStudiobyRM/.
Alternatively, you can contact Rachael via email at: [email protected].
