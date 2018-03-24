Daniel completes 100-mile Sport relief charity challenge

A youngster didn’t let snowstorms and plummeting temperatures put a freeze on his fundraising efforts for charity.

Schoolboy Daniel Rowell set himself a challenge, last month, of walking 100 miles by yesterday – in aid of Sport Relief.

Despite the Beast from the East bringing most of the UK to a grinding halt, eight-year-old Daniel put on an extra layer of clothing to fulfil his daily walk.

Last night, he completed his 100 miles target when he walked his final 2.1 miles around Fellgate.

He has been supported in his challenge by his parents Natasha and Steven.

Natasha said: “We are both really proud of him. Even when the snow came he was determined to go out and do a little bit then come back in due to how cold it was.

“It has been horrible weather most of the time, bless him, but he still went out and done it.

“We are both really proud of him and he has enjoyed every minute of it.

“On average he was doing between three and five miles, the most he done in one day was 10 when we walked from our home to Sunderland and then along to Whitburn.

“He set a target of £150 but he has raised almost £500.

“I show him the comments about what people are saying about him on Facebook and twitter and he’s so pleased.”

The Hedworthfield Primary School pupil was first bitten by the fundraising bug when he was four after taking part in a sponsored walk with his mum from Seaburn to South Shields.

As well as the 100-mile walk he also held a cake sale, raising £70.

Sport Relief aims to encourage people to get active and raise money to help change lives in the UK and beyond.

It runs from March 17 -23.

Anyone who wants to sponsor Daniel can visit my.sportrelief.com/sponsor/Dannyj