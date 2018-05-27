Daniel Sirrell fund: Appeals to bring home footballer who died in Amsterdam raise £35,000

Fundraising appeals set up to help bring home a talented young footballer who died while on holiday have reached their halfway points - collecting more than £35,000.

Daniel Sirrell, 21, was on a trip to Amsterdam with friends at the weekend when he fell into a river.

Daniel Sirrell, second from back left, with his friends.

Following his tragic death, an appeal was set up by Daniel’s pal Connor Elders.

A fundraising page has since been launched to raise £50,000 for his family to pay for the medical costs which were incurred when he was treated in the Netherlands, with the total now more than £26,000.

Another appeal set up by Ben Cooper to raise £15,000 now has more than £8,000.

Daniel, who was from Peterlee, had played for Wearside League team Harton and Westoe FC for the last two seasons.

Team-mates at the club organised a gathering on Sunday night to pay tribute to the former East Durham College student.

Connor said: “There are a few fund-raising events going on and everyone who’s involved just want to thank all of the people who have donated on behalf of Dan’s family.

“We’ve spent a lot of time with his mam over the past week and although she’s too upset to speak, she can’t thank everyone enough.

“It’s amazing what people have done.”

A charity football match is also due to take place to boost the appeal total, it has been announced.

It will take place on Saturday, June 2, at Dyke House Sports and Technology College in Hartlepool at 1pm.

There will be an entry free of £2 and a raffle to be drawn at the end of the match.

Organisers are still looking for people to take part and play.

If you or someone you know may be interested in playing, please message Dan Hewitson on Facebook with details.

Another game is also planned at East Durham College in Peterlee on Saturday, June 9, with former Sunderland AFC player Darren Holloway, who is now a coach at the college, set to play at the event alongside other ex-pros.

To contribute to the fund to bring Daniel home go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bringdanhome

To contribute to the second fund go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/danielsirrellrepatriation