Dashcam footage proves 'snoozy' Hebburn driver caused South Tyneside smash

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | NW

A stressed and sleepy South Tyneside motorist smashed into a car at a junction when he failed to give way, a court heard.

David Brennan’s mishap at the corner of Mill Lane and Monkton Lane, Hebburn, on Saturday, February 17, caused his MG to spin around.

Brennan, 41, of Chaffinch Drive, also Hebburn, was arrested but denied being responsible until shown incriminating dashcam evidence.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said his motoring error was exacerbated by his own admission he had been snoozy and had personal matters on his mind.

The defendant, who was banned from driving in July after failing to provide a sample to police, was sentenced to another six-month disqualification, to run concurrently.

Mrs Beck told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “The defendant was driving his black MG on Mill Lane.

“The witness was driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa and was stationary on Mill Lane, waiting to turn right into Monkton Lane.

“The defendant drove through the junction and collided with the rear side of the other vehicle.

“His car spun around and came to rest in front of the other car. They are single lane roads and there’s a 30mph limit. The weather was clear.

“A further witness saw the defendant driving and he went to assist. Mr Brennan was arrested and interviewed.

“He initially denied the allegation of careless driving and said that both were driving through the lights when they were on amber.

“He was shown dashcam and then admitted to careless driving.”

Brennan, who also has a conviction for drug driving from 2013, admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention.

Nick Moore, defending, said Brennan had suffered a recent devastating personal bereavement and had his own health concerns.

He added: “At the time of this offence, this defendant’s mental health took a serious downturn.

“He has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and is entitled to full credit for that.

“He cooperated with the police and made admissions straight away.”

As well as a driving ban, District Judge Zoe Passfield also fined Brennan £120, and he must pay £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.