David Moore: 12 of your heartfelt tributes to South Shields dad

Messages of support have been shared with the family of a South Shields man who has died.

David Moore, 45, died after being hit by a car on this week. The dad-of-one has been remembered by his family as the "best mate" of his teenage son, Spencer, who is 15. In tribute, David's family also said he would be missed by all he knew him.

David lost his life on Monday after an incident at the East Stanley and Beamish roundabout.

While the investigation into the collision continues, Gazette readers have been sharing their own tributes to David, and sending their thoughts to his family.

Here are some of your messages from the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Claire Rutter: "So sad I have [known] David and his family since I was young my heart's breaking for the family."

Deborah Roberts: "RIP David such sad news thoughts with his family."

Sarah Mc: "My heart goes out to Kath, Dorothy, Spencer and family. I have known David for a long time I am absolutely devastated."

Ann Cooper: "RIP David. Remember him fondly from school. Sending my condolences to all his family at this very sad time."

Kelly A Burgess: "So sad thoughts with Kath, Paul and all of the family love Rob and Kelly."

Andrew McIntosh: "Thoughts are with Spencer, Dorothy, Kath and the rest of the family."

Margy Mcqueen: "David sleep tight such a lush lad heartbreaking."

Kirsty Mills: "Devastated, you couldn’t wish to meet a nicer lad. My thoughts are with Spencer, Katherine, Dorothy and his family."

Darren Winter: "Lovely lad."

Michelle Whale: "So sad God love and bless now safe in God's arms."

Jenny Martin: "So sad I knew David when I was young and his family."

Kerry Newman Elliott: "So sad RIP."