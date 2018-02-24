Days left to pay £30 green bin fee before garden waste collections begin in South Tyneside

Green-fingered people in South Tyneside are being reminded they have only days left to sign up to receive green waste bin collections.

Fortnightly garden waste collection will recommence on March 19 and those who would like to receive the service this year need to be registered by February 28 to ensure they receive their packs – bin stickers, collection dates and terms and conditions – in time for the collections resuming.

The cost of the 2018 service is £30 per green waste bin.

Coun Moira Smith, lead member for area management and community safety said: “Many people will be looking forward to the warmer weather and tending to their gardens to make sure they look lovely for the summer. With that in mind we hope that people will continue to take advantage of the Garden Waste Collection Service.

“It offers people a hassle-free collection service while allowing them to do their bit for the environment by recycling a range of garden materials including grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, leaves, twigs, cut flower, house plants and weeds.

“It is important to note that green waste bins can be shared between neighbours which will help to reduce the cost to individual households. This may be particularly useful for those who have small gardens.”

Residents who signed up for the three-year subscription last year will automatically receive their packs with bin collections resuming as normal.

Residents can subscribe to the scheme at any time during the season and collections will take place as soon as possible thereafter.

Green waste can also be taken to South Tyneside’s Recycling Village at Middlefields Industrial Estate in South Shields.

For further information or to subscribe to the Garden Waste Collection Service, call (0191) 427 7000 or go to www.southtyneside.gov.uk/greenwaste