Death crash latest: Five teens quizzed by police are released

Five teenagers arrested in connection with a fatal crash have been released from police custody under investigation.

Tyler Clarke, 17, who lived in the Whiteleas area of South Shields, died in the early hours of Sunday morning after a road accident.

The incident, which happened at about 3am in Holland Park Drive, Jarrow, involved a Mitsubishi Colt and a Land Rover Discovery.

Police revealed yesterday that five teenagers aged between 15 and 18 had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and a sixth person later handed themselves in voluntarily.

An update was this morning released by Northumbria Police.

A spokesman for the force said: "All five people arrested have been released under investigation."

Police yesterday said that their inquiries were ongoing, and appealed for witnesses.

Motor Patrols Sergeant Jason Ryder said: “Our thoughts are with Tyler’s family.

“We would like to speak to any witnesses to the collision and would ask anyone who may have seen what happened to get in contact with us.”

Officers are asking anyone with any information, or who witnessed the collision, to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference number 163 210118.

Annette McGuinness, a friend of Tyler's mum, Julie Hurst, set up a Just Giving page to help raise funds for Tyler's funeral.

She said: "Julie has been my best friend for 13 years and has always been there for me.

"It's a heartbreaking situation and I just want to do anything I can to make it slightly easier.

"I hope that we'll be able to raise enough money for the funeral costs, because this is obviously something the family will not have been prepared for."

To donate to the fund, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/annette-mcguinness