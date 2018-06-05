Death-defying acts as circus pitches up in South Shields

Death-defying acts – and a little clowning around – will bring the drama of the big top to South Tyneside this week.

Jugglers and other traditional acts will combine with the latest thrills and spills when Planet Circus performs from tonight until Sunday at Temple Memorial Park, South Shields.

Planet Circus perfromer Caroline Brophy and her daughter Jessinta

Modern features include the motorbike-inspired Globe of Death, and the Wheel of Death, where performers on foot race around.

A truck that turns into a 30ft-high Transformers-type robot is also a top attraction for the circus’ seventh visit to the borough.

Planet Circus’ administrator, Abbie Mackie, said: “There really are some death-defying acts.

“We like to mix traditional circus activities, such as jugglers and aerial acts, with very modern themes.

“While we do have a clown, we also have things like the incredible Globe of Death, and there’s the Transformers robot – the only one in the country.

“Anyone who came to see us last year will see most of the same acts performing but they will be doing new and different routines.

“We love bringing this great entertainment to South Tyneside.”

Planet Circus, which is based in Grantham, Lincolnshire, is a family-operated enterprise.

A number of family members, including hula-hoop expert Benita Brophy and her three-year-old twin daughters Scarlett and Esmerelda, perform.

Benita’s dad, Gary Brophy, acts as the clown, while her uncle, Pete Pavlov, is one of the daredevil bikers.

The South Tyneside performances form part of a wider tour of the North East which takes in Hartlepool, Darlington and Middlesbrough.

The near two-hour show, which has an interval, will be performed at 5.30pm and 7.30pm until and including Friday.

On Saturday, performances are at 2pm and 5pm, and on Sunday at 12.30pm and 3pm.

Half-price vouchers are available at some South Tyneside shops, meaning prices can start at £8.

A buy one, get one free off offer applies today and Wednesday (NOTE – Tues).

Tickets are available by calling 07563 727 206 or visiting www.planetcircus.uk (CORR)