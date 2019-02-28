Delays continue on Metro this morning due to problems with overhead line

An overhead line trip on the Metro has caused further delays this morning after an earlier issue was resolved.

Metro chaos continues with delays of up to 25 minutes across the service due to an overhead line trip in the Gateshead area.

Train timetables had recently been restored after problems caused 'major delays' earlier today.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Metro said: "There are delays to service of 20- 25 minutes system wide due to an overhead line trip in the Gateshead area.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

'Major delays' to the Metro service had cleared after a problem with the power supply caused issues across the service earlier this morning.

The earlier train fault caused problems with the power supply and caused major delays to the trains across the service with the biggest delay affecting those travelling towards Sunderland.

The spokesman previously tweeted: "Major delays to trains from South Gosforth - South Shields and South Hylton due to a problem with the power supply.

"There are delays of up to 30 mins between Airport and South Hylton , up to 30 mins between St James and South Shields, this is due to a earlier train fault which caused a problem with the power supply.

"Controllers are working to return trains to timetable, trains are running to all destinations. The biggest delay is 25 minutes at present this will affect those travelling towards Sunderland.

""Delays are clearing, the largest gap is currently those travelling from South Hylton towards Newcastle, the gap is 16 minutes. Trains are running to all destinations."