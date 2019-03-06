Delays on Metro in South Shields after train is withdrawn

Passengers are facing delays on the Metro system this morning after a train had to be withdrawn.

A fault means that the train has been withdrawn at Benton, meaning there is a gap in service of up to 20 minutes between the station and South Shields station.

Metro tweeted: "A train has been withdrawn from service at Benton due to a fault.

"Due to this we have a gap in the service of up to 20 mins to trains running between Benton and South Shields.

"Please leave extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area."