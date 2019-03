Trains running from South Shields are running late this morning.

Metro says it is due to "malicious use of the emergency button" and it has delayed trains running between South Shields and Benton in Newcastle.

Passengers are advised to leave extra time for their journeys.

Metro tweeted: "There are delays of up to 15 mins to trains running between Benton and South Shields due to a malicious use of the emergency button.

"Please leave extra time for your journey."