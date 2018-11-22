Delays to Metro after train withdrawn from service

Commuters travelling between Newcastle and Sunderland on the metro this morning will face delays.

A train has been withdrawn from service meaning there will now be delays of 20 minutes on the line between Regent Centre and South Hylton.

Commuters have been urged to leave extra time for their journey.

A tweet from Tyne and Wear Metro Service says: "There are delays of up to 20 mins to trains running between Regent Centre and South Hylton due to a train being withdrawn from service.

"Please leave extra time for your journey."