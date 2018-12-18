Demob Job helps more ex-service personnel find work in civvy street

A specialist recruitment firm in South Tyneside has helped three former service personnel into work.

Demob Job specialises in finding jobs in the engineering and technical sector for people leaving the armed forces and has helped a North East firm strengthen its workforce with a trio of former Royal Navy personnel.

The firm has helped to place the ex-military personnel at North Tyneside-based Sir Joseph Isherwood Limited - a management systems and services provider for the marine sector.

The candidates were navy trained in electrical and mechanical roles, with service records ranging from seven to 34 years.

They are now employed by Isherwoods as project engineers and writing the technical documentation for planned maintenance systems on board ships.

Founded in 2005, Demob Job aims to span the gap between companies and personnel leaving the military.

Adrian Cheesman, managing director at Demob Job, said “I’m delighted we could help these three candidates to find the right role with a company like Isherwoods which is respected in its sector and the North East business community.

“Isherwoods really understand the benefits that ex-military personnel can bring with a number of transferrable skills and qualities, including leadership, discipline, determination, ability to stay calm under pressure and team work.”

Sir Joseph Isherwood Limited supplies computerised management systems and services for commercial shipping, industrial and military land, sea and air applications.

For more information on Demob Job, go to www.demobjob.co.uk