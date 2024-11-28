A locally listed building in South Shields could be demolished to make way for a redeveloped petrol filling station, under proposals submitted to town hall planning bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for a number of buildings at Moor Lane in the town’s Harton ward.

Applicant SRJ Energy Limited is looking to demolish the service station referred to as the ‘Moor Lane Service Station’ and adjacent buildings and to redevelop the site to provide a new petrol filling station and retail building.

The development would include a new canopy / forecourt, sales building, underground storage tanks, associated parking and landscaping and other ancillary works.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the existing site comprises the service station with a two-storey building attached to the rear of the forecourt shop, known as the locally listed ‘Harton Hall Cottages’, with the site currently used as a workshop and storage.

A single-storey garage building is also attached to the eastern side of the workshop and under the planning application both these buildings, described as ‘vacant’ by the applicant, would be demolished to make way for the redeveloped petrol filling station.

Proposed floor plans show an extended retail shop for the petrol station situated on the footprint of the garage and workshop buildings earmarked for demolition.

Those behind the scheme said new plans would “maintain the existing petrol filling station use and enhance the service currently provided”.

It was also noted that the demolition of existing buildings would “allow for the petrol filling station forecourt shop / sales building to be extended, further enhancing the service able to be provided.”

A heritage statement submitted with the plans notes the attached two-storey building known as Harton Hall Cottages is locally listed and confirms plans include the “complete demolition of the cottages”.

The heritage statement notes that the buildings “evidently have a group value with the adjacent late 19th century property at Harton Hall and the nearby church of St Peter”.

However, it was noted that the cottages have “already been subject to a substantial degree of unsympathetic alteration, both externally and internally, which has significantly detracted from their intrinsic value in historical and architectural terms”.

The heritage statement adds: “It is considered that the impact resulting from the loss of the cottages could be partially mitigated by a detailed programme of historic building recording carried out prior to demolition of the building.

“Consideration should be given as to whether fabric from the cottages could be incorporated into the new shop premises and it may be argued that a gabled roof profile would be more in keeping with the architectural character of the surrounding locale.”

The heritage statement also notes that the “proposed development may be assessed as having an overall moderate impact in heritageterms.”

The proposed layout for the development includes four car parking spaces, including a disabled parking space, and cycle hoops, as well as a water, air and vacuum dispenser bay at the south west corner of the site.

The development also proposes a “simple uncluttered design adopting a light and modern appearance, with an aim of creating a “cleaner, more welcoming environment” for customers.

The design and access statement adds: “The proposal seeks to demolish the outdated and visually unattractive forecourt shop / sales building and existing buildings, replacing them with a modern, purpose-built forecourt shop / sales building whilst meeting the operational requirements of the petrol filling station.

“The proposal utilises the space within the site more efficiently than the existing layout, and the modern appearance represents a clear improvement compared to the existing service station’s appearance, which will benefit the wider surrounding area.”

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until December 11, 2024.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0140/24/FUL