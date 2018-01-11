Demolition work to affect traffic in South Shields town centre

Work to demolish a building in South Shields town centre will lead to disruption, motorists have been warned

The carriageway on Crossgate, opposite the town hall, will be down to one lane as demolition of an adjacent building gets underway, later this month.

The former PDQ Homes office, on Charlotte Terrace, is being pulled down and the lane and footpath are being closed to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians while work is ongoing.

Pedestrian routes and crossings will be clearly marked with temporary signage.

The demolition is part of Phase Two of the South Shields 365 regeneration masterplan and will make way for a new bus only lane to be constructed on Crossgate.

The roadworks are expected to last around three weeks.

Coun Allan West, Lead Member for Housing and Transport, said: “We will do all we can to minimise delays, however while the works are ongoing there will be some disruption to traffic on Crossgate.

“The works have been scheduled at this time of year because it is typically quiet with no major events planned.

“We would advise people to use an alternative route or leave a little extra time for their journey. As always, we thank people for their patience.”

Following the demolition, there will be further works later in the year to widen the junction to accommodate the new bus lane.

The improvements are in preparation for the town’s new transport interchange, which will involve route changes for buses.