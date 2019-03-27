Demolition work under way at Temple Park swimming pool in South Shields

Memories have been laid bare after demolition work got under way on South Shields' former main swimming pool.

The pool at Temple Park Leisure Centre closed in October 2013 to make way for the new £16million Haven Point pool complex at South Shields seafront.

We reported last year that South Tyneside Council had made the decision to demolish the Temple Park pool, with work beginning in the winter.

A cross section of the building is now visible, with the much-loved "aquablaster" water slide, overhead pipes and depth signs all visible.

Once work on the demolition of the pool section is complete, council chiefs said the area would be landscaped to fit in with the surrounding area of parkland.

The popular attraction, which was opened in the 1970s, was one of the first to have a wave machine in the region which was enjoyed by scores of youngsters.

Residents were given the chance to have a farewell swim for just £1 before the pool closed in 2013.

Tolent Construction Ltd have been handed the task of tearing down the section of leisure centre which housed the pool.

Work began in November, with the first few months seeing boundary fencing put up before removal of asbestos from the building took place.

Demolition work was scheduled to begin before a new two-storey gable wall was built. Minor remedial work will also be carried out to the east side of the Gymnastics Centre.

The rest of the building remains open while demolition continues, including the sports hall and the squash courts.







