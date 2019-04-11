Details released for Good Friday parades in South Tyneside

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in a series of traditional Good Friday parades throughout South Tyneside.

In South Shields there will be three Processions of Witness on Good Friday on April 19 April, organised by the Sunday School Union.

The march will congregate at Living Waters Church in Laygate at around 9am before making its way along Bedford Avenue towards Westoe Road, past South Shields Town Hall and along Fowler Street and into Keppel Street.

There the parade will be joined by marchers from The People’s Mission Church, arriving via Mile End Road.

The parade will continue on to South Shields Market Place for a service at around 10am before returning via the same route.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Ken Stephenson and Mayoress Cathy Stephenson will be at South Shields Market Place for the service before moving on to West Park bandstand.

Coun Stephenson said: “The traditional Easter Parades are a well-established highlight of South Tyneside’s events calendar. They are always popular and I’m very much looking forward to seeing the community coming together to mark the occasion.”

The West Park procession will leave West Harton Methodist Church at 9.30am. It will march along Harton Lane and into Talbot Road where it will be joined by the Talbot Road Methodist Church procession at Westcott Road. The parade will then move along Ashley Road and Stanhope Road into West Park for a service at around 10:10am. Following the service, the groups will return to their respective churches by the same route.

Another group of marchers at Horsley Hill will leave Marsden Road Baptist Tabernacle at around 9.20am, making their way to Harton Primary School in East Avenue, via Barbour Avenue, Felton Avenue and Centenary Avenue for a 10am service. Following the service, the marchers will return to Marsden Road by the same route.

The Deputy Mayoress Jean Williamson will be attending a service at Jarrow Viking Centre (near the wooden hut) at 10.30am, ahead of a service at Jarrow Salvation Army.

A series of road closures will be in place throughout the morning to accommodate the parades. Drivers are advised to follow the diversions.