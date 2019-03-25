Digging deep to boost tree numbers within a South Shields park

Community champions joined forces to dig deep to plant 200 trees within a South Tyneside park.

Youngsters from the 22nd Brownsea Beavers met up with members of the Friends of West Park in South Shields as they worked to increase the tree population in the area.

Brownsea Scout's help Friends of West Park plant trees around the park.

Together, they planted 200 saplings aimed at enhancing the park’s existing woodland, which dates back to the park’s creation in 1895.

A further 100 will be planted at a later date.

The new trees were made possible after a successful bid to the Woodland Trust which saw the group secure 420 free native trees - 100 of which have been donated to the Friends of Temple Memorial Park.

West Park Coun Anne Hetherington, said: “We had a really good day and together we planted 200 trees.

“We still have a further 100 to plant as part of the extended woodland we have within the park.

“Everyone really enjoyed themselves and the weather was great - it was just a good day all round.”

It is hoped the new trees - a mix of hawthorn, hazel, crab apple, downy birch, holly and goat willow - will help to attract wildlife into the park.

The work, which took place on Saturday, was supported by Groundwork, and South Tyneside Council’s Greenspace Team.

Youngsters are helping to plant trees in West Park, South Shields

Coun Hetherington added: “Groundwork and South Tyneside Council’s Greenspace teams came along to help and to offer advice about the trees and on the health and safety aspects.

““We have so much going on in the park and so much lined up for the future with hedgerows being planted later in the year.

“We are hoping the additional trees and plants will help to encourage more wildlife into the park.”

For details on activities visit Friends of West Park - South Shields on Facebook.