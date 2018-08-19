Dinghy towed to safety after breaking down near South Shields pier

Volunteers went to the rescue of a small dinghy after it suffered engine failure while on the River Tyne.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) joined Tynemouth RNLI's inshore lifeboat after the call out stating the boat had broken down and managed to tie onto the end of the south pier.

A spokesman for the SSVLB said: "As brigade members assembled the inshore lifeboat managed to get the vessel under tow and were heading to Corporation Quay.

"Team members redeployed to the destination to meet the vessel and RNLI crew.

"We issued safety advice to the crewman and assisted in removing the engine to the slipway.

"All units stood down and returned to station.

The call out was made at 11.52am yesterday and was brought to a close at 1pm.