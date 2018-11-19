Disabled man tells of shock after suspected stolen car almost crashes into his home

A man whose home was almost struck by a suspected stolen car which was then abandoned by its driver has spoken of how the near miss left him "numb."

David Spence, who is disabled due to a series of health problems, was sitting in his home in Calf Close Lane, Jarrow, yesterday shortly after 3.30pm, when the car smashed into the front wall of a row of flats and a bus stop.

A section of the wall in Calf Close Lane after the collision.

Northumbria Police has confirmed the vehicle involved is believed to have been stolen and that the driver had abandoned the wreck.

Today, 60-year-old David, who has lived in his flat for 14 years, is recovering from the ordeal as South Tyneside Home workers cleared up the remains of the wall, which could take until next year to replace.

David said: "I was sitting with my nephew when we heard the smash and the car nearly came through that wall.

"All the pillars from the front wall were outside in the garden.

David Spence was inside his flat when the crash happened yesterday afternoon.

"My nephew looked out and he said the driver wasn't in the car.

"The car was right up and then the police turned up, they came straight away, they were very good.

"I was so shocked.

"Another 4ft and it would have come through the front of my house.

"I just went numb and there's nothing I could do about it.

"This is going to cause my quite a lot of upheaval and to get that wall back up."

He added neighbours rushed out of their homes to the scene after they too heard the collision.

The black car was left with substantial damage following the crash.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.37pm yesterday, police received a report of a car that had crashed into a garden wall on Calf Close Lane, Jarrow.

“Police attended and the occupants of the vehicle had already made off from the scene.

"The vehicle in question was recovered and an investigation subsequently launched.

"The car crashed into a garden wall in Jarrow

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 742 181118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”



