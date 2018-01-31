Disabled student defies odds to complete five skydives - and is getting ready for his sixth

A disabled student who defied the odds to complete a sponsored skydive in aid of his school is planning a sixth adrenaline-fuelled jump.

Jimmy Simpson, 18, from South Shields, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy shortly after birth and has been a wheelchair user all his life.

Jimmy Simpson

The condition affects Jimmy’s movement, co-ordination and communication, but he has always enjoyed adrenaline-filled activities including zipwires, free-fall drops and rollercoasters.

A year ago Jimmy decided he wanted to do his first skydive, and after receiving medical clearance the Percy Hedley School student fulfilled his dream and raised over £1,500 after completing a 15,000ft skydive at the Skydive Academy in Peterlee, County Durham.

Jimmy presented a cheque to the school alongside his teacher, Rebecca Fletcher, who also completed a skydive, and the money will be split between the Post 16 department, where Jimmy is currently working towards a maths GCSE, and The Percy Hedley Foundation.

One skydive wasn’t enough for thrill-seeker Jimmy, though, and he has now completed five dives with a sixth booked in for February.

Jimmy Simpson

And if that’s not enough, Jimmy also harbours ambitions of doing a 25,000ft skydive in Portugal.

Jimmy said: “I don't have time to worry about fear. Since birth I have dealt with circumstances which take courage to deal with. I have cerebral palsy which is a physical condition that occurs as a result of brain damage during birth.

“My condition affects the things others would find easy, but that does not stop me. I'm a thrill seeker and love my life. I enjoy adrenaline filled activities.

My school has helped and supported me since I was three-years-old, they have also encouraged me to believe in myself and focus on what I can do rather than what I can't.

Jimmy Simpson

“For me doing this skydive is a dream, something I have always wanted to do. Allowing me to raise this money will help support me, my friends and the other students at school accomplish our dreams.”

The Percy Hedley Foundation is a registered charity that works to help meet the needs of disabled children and adults.

The Foundation is one of the largest regional charities supporting disabled people and provides a wide range of high quality, specialist and personalised care and education support to over 1,000 families each year.

Jimmy Simpson