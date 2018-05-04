Disco divas Sister Sledge to play in Alnwick

Dig out your dancing shoes, disco divas Sister Sledge are coming to Alnwick.

Sisters Debbie and Kim will support Nile Rodgers and CHIC when they perform at Alnwick Castle on Wednesday, July 11, as part of a sensational line-up of live music, which includes concerts by music legend Sir Tom Jones, ska icons Madness and the world’s most successful classical crossover group Il Divo.

Nile Rodgers

They will be belting out massive hits including Frankie, We Are Family, Lost in Music and He’s The Greatest Dancer.

And in a move sure to please disco fans, organisers Cuffe and Taylor today revealed there will be two designated dance areas at the concert, part of the Summer House Sounds tour, offering people the chance to buy standing tickets rather than be seated.

Director Peter Taylor said: “These shows with Nile Rodgers and CHIC just get better and better. Their music will create an uber cool night of dance, hip hop and rock and now we have added Sister Sledge to the bill these are going to be the disco party nights of the year.

“Initially the shows were fully seated, but everyone loves to dance to disco, so it makes absolute sense to free up a couple of areas and create designated standing areas where people who don’t want to sit down can take to the dance floor and party all night long.”

Sir Tom Jones

Nile Rodgers and CHIC first worked with Sister Sledge back in the late 1970s as it was Rodgers and CHIC band member Bernard Edwards who wrote and produced the album We Are Family which included four hit singles – the title track, He’s the Greatest Dancer, Lost in Music and Thinking of You.

Speaking previously about We Are Family, Nile Rodgers said: “The Sister Sledge album, to me, pound for pound, is the greatest pop record I’ve ever made. It’s the one album that every single song speaks to me in an artistic and commercial way. There’s no filler at all.”

Sister Sledge is one of the most iconic female groups of all time. Over the years, the group has amassed a string of gold and platinum records, accumulating total sales of more than 15million worldwide. Garnering along the way additional Grammy Nominations for Record of the Year and Best R&B Duo or group, Sister Sledge has earned more than 100 awards and commendations.

The sisters have performed on some of the most prestigious stages in six of the planet’s seven continents including Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden, The Royal Albert Hall, Japan’s Nakano Sun Plaza, Glastonbury, Dubai’s Burg al Arab, the Zenith in Paris, and the State House in Accra, Ghana. They also performed a rousing set at the final White House Christmas Party of the Clinton administration.

Madness

The sparkling summer line-up at Alnwick Castle is Wednesday, July 11, Nile Rodgers and CHIC; Friday, July 13, Sir Tom Jones; Saturday, July 14, Madness; and Sunday, July 15, Il Divo.

Tickets are on sale now from www.ticketmaster.co.uk