Disorder breaks out between youths on South Shields town centre street

A group of youths have been involved in a disturbance on King Street in South Shields.

Northumbria Police received reports of the disorder at 7.45pm today.

Inquiries are at an early stage, but it is known the fracas broke out between a number of youths on the high street, near to the Metro station and Cafe Nero.

Officers leading the investigation would like to hear from anyone with information as they work to piece together what happened during the incident and what happened in the lead up to it.

Northumbria Police can be called on 101 or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously via 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.