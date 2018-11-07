Display to remember the heroes of the First World War

A week-long exhibition which pays tribute to the heroes of the First World War is now open to visitors.

People heading to Jarrow’s Viking Centre are being given the chance to find out what life was like for those living during the 1914-18 conflict.

Former Royal Army Pay Corps Albert Phipps (88) reading one of the books on display at the Jarrow and Hebburn Local History Society exhibition.

The display has been put together by Jarrow and Hebburn Local History Society and features images and stories of the people of that time.

The exhibition, which was officially opened by the Mayor of South Tyneside Coun Ken Stephenson on Monday, marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

It is based in the former Grainger Games store and will remain open to visitors until Saturday.

Secretary of the history society Win Currie said; “We have received really good positive feedback from people who have come in to have a look at our display.

“They can’t believe the work that has gone into it. One of our members has been working on this for the past six-months while it has all been pulled together in the last month.

“We’re over the moon with the response we’re receiving from people, we would love for as many people as possible to come along and see the exhibition before it closed on Saturday.”

The display is open each day until Saturday from 10am until 4pm.

The Jarrow and Hebburn Local History Society exhibition to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

One of the items on display at The Jarrow and Hebburn Local History Society exhibition.

One of the displays.