'Disruption' to Metro services as track replacement work is carried out over Easter and May Bank Holiday weekends

Metro services are set to be affected over the next month as a major programme of track replacement work is carried out.

Nexus, the public body which runs the Metro, will complete the work in Gateshead, which bosses say will mean some disruption to services over three weekends.

Chiefs have apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The work will see 1.6 kilometres of line replaced between Gateshead Stadium and Felling as part of the £350million Metro: all change modernisation programme.

Metro services south of the Tyne will be affected over three weekends and frequent replacement buses will be provided.

On Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14, there will be no trains from Monument in Newcastle to Hebburn/Brockley Whins in South Tyneside.

From Friday, April 19, to Sunday, April 22, Easter weekend, there will be no trains from Gateshead Stadium to Hebburn/Brockley Whins.

And from Saturday, May 4, to Monday, May 6, there will be no trains from Monument to Hebburn/Brockley Whins.

Replacement bus services, number 900 and 901, will be calling at or close to all Metro stations in the affected areas when the lines are closed.

Customers are advised to allow extra time if travelling through the affected areas.

Customer services director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “Track replacement is absolutely vital for us to secure Metro’s long term future and the next major piece of work will be in the Gateshead area over the coming weeks.

“Unfortunately this type of work can only be done by closing the line.

"We know that some customers will be inconvenienced by this and we apologise for it.

"We only close the line when absolutely necessary, and we always make closures as short as we possibly can.

"We also try to schedule the work for less busy periods.

“Frequent replacement bus services will be running in the affected areas and the message to customers is to plan ahead and make sure they allow themselves enough time to make their journeys.”

For more information passengers are advised to go to www.nexus.org.uk/metro/modernisation and for live updates go to the Metro’s official Twitter page @My_Metro.