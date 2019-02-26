‘Distressing’ situation as South Tyneside sees 2,000 food bank referrals in less than a year

Food banks in South Tyneside have seen nearly 2,000 referrals in just under a year.

The figures were revealed at Hebburn’s Community Area Forum during a presentation on the impact of Universal Credit.

The controversial new benefit system rolled out in the borough last year and replaces benefits such as Jobseeker’s Allowance, Child Tax Credit and Housing Benefit.

Cash is paid monthly and directly to claimants who are expected to manage their own finances and pay bills, such as rent.

Alongside difficulties with delays in payment, councillors heard a huge number of people have been turning to food banks in the borough.

South Tyneside Homes currently works with the Bread of Life foodbank, South Tyneside Key Project, Hospitality and Hope and Hebburn Helps.

Since April last year, the housing firm has made 1,853 referrals for food aid - helping 3,014 people and 411 pets.

As the figures fail to cover tenants living in private homes, the scale of food bank useage could be even greater.

Representatives from the Hebburn Helps foodbank also attended the council meeting at Hebburn Central to share their work in the community.

Since January last year, staff have had 800 emergency food parcel requests and have helped around 1,796 people with food and toiletries – including 799 children.

Co-founder of Hebburn Helps, Jo Durkin, said: “It’s time for every single community to do their bit because it’s not going to get any better anytime soon.”

“We have to think what’s the best way to make it a bit more liveable for people that’s our job. We just have to do our bit.”

Coun John McCabe also praised the work of council housing staff around managing the impact of UC but raised concerns about the figures.

He said: “We have to rely on Hebburn Helps and other charitable organisations as they assist people who are actually in poverty. It’s not a council-driven thing. UC was brought in by central government and we have to work with it.”

He added: “It is distressing to actually find poverty in the 21st century, living in your own home town.

“long may you help the people but I would like to be in a position at some point where we don’t have to rely on food banks.”

The UC system was supposed to have been completely rolled out by April 2017, but now the process is not expected to finished until December 2023.

Councillors were told there are several implications for customers claiming UC including delays for the first payment and a digital-only application process.

According to a report discussed by councillors earlier this month, households claiming UC owe around £834,490 in unpaid rent – more than a third of the South Tyneside Council’s total arrears.

Chairman of South Tyneside Homes board, Coun Ed Malcolm also praised the work of food banks and charitable organisations across the borough.

He said: “The government’s harsh austerity measures and the introduction of controversial welfare reforms have pushed many of our most vulnerable residents into greater hardship.

“Food banks should not be needed in 21st century Britain but sadly they are and we owe a debt of gratitude to those who volunteer across the borough to help those in need of both practical and emotional support.”

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service