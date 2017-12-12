Do you know an elderly person who will benefit from this Christmas offer?

Staff at a South Tyneside care home are inviting older people to spend Christmas Day with them.

Palmersdene, in Jarrow, has extended an invitation to five people to spend the big day at the home as part of its mission to ensure no one is alone this festive season.

This will be the third year that the home has made the offer as a way for them to give something back to the community.

Maureen McCulloch, manager of the home, in Grange Road West, said the offer is free of charge and will see elderly people enjoy a Christmas lunch together.

She said: “We are inviting older people to join us on Christmas Day once again.

“We believe it is really important for older people not to be alone at Christmas time.

“Just like last year, we will pick up the five people in a taxi and bring them to the home where they can enjoy a Christmas dinner and games with everyone here.

“The day was a success in previous years, with one lady called Beryl Overton - who came along on Christmas Day - enjoying herself so much that she is one of our residents now.”

The five people who go along to Palmersdene on Sunday, December 25, will enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner, games, singalongs, and a buffet tea.

Palmersdene cares for elderly people and offer specialised services for people with dementia.

Individuals wishing to spend the day with Palmersdene can contact the home directly to request a place.

Alternatively, members of the public are invited to nominate their neighbours or put someone forward who they believe would benefit from spending the day with Palmersdene.

Older people who would like to join staff and residents at the home on Christmas Day can call Maureen on 0191 4280660 and select option 2.