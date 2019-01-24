Do you know him? CCTV appeal after OAP assaulted at South Shields bus station

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to find following an alleged assault that saw an OAP pushed to the ground at the bus station in South Shields town centre.

At around 1.31pm on September 30 last year, police received a report that a 67-year-old man had been assaulted on Keppel Street.

CCTV footage has been released as police launch an appeal following an alleged assault.

A man was standing at the bus station when he was approached by a second man, who is reported to have pushed him to the ground with force which resulted in him hitting his head off the floor.

The victim suffered a painful bump on the back of his head as a result.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident.

As part of their inquiries, police have identified a man they would like to speak with in connection with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises this man is asked to contact police.

He was known to have been at the bus station at the time that the incident took place and could have information that may assist officers.

The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 609 300918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.