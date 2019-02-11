Doctor in running for award for her work to raise awareness of mental health

A doctor who gives up her time to help raise awareness of mental health has been recognised for her dedication with a nomination for a Gazette health honour.

Katy Sutcliffe, a registrar in obstetrics and gynaecology, trained as a mental health first aid instructor after tragically losing her dad Andy Sutcliffe to suicide aged just 51 in 2015.

Katy, 30, from Whitburn, works at Leighton Hospital in Cheshire.

Katy Sutcliffe with dad Andy Sutcliffe.

She holds mental health first aid courses across the country in an effort to increase understanding of what mental health is and to equip people with skills to have conversations about mental health impact.

Katy has been nominated for the Mental Wellbeing Award in this year’s Shields Gazette and Sunderland Echo Best of Health Awards.

She said: “I am surprised and delighted to be nominated. This new Mental Wellbeing Award is a testament to how we are now thinking about mental health alongside physical health and that we should be doing so.

“I am really pleased that the Gazette and the Echo are recognising the importance of mental health with this award.

“It is only a little thing that I do, but if I can try to help a few more people feel confident to talk about their mental health and raise awareness of mental health, then it will have made a real difference.”

Katy will be holding a mental health first aid course at The Word in South Shields, on Thursday, February 28, from 1pm to 5pm.

The four-hour session will also give people the confidence to support someone in distress or who may be experiencing a mental health issue.

She added: “Mental health first aid is an international, evidence-based course. Since it started in Australia in 2001, 2.6 million people have been trained worldwide, so it seemed like a very positive thing to be involved with.”

Although MHFA England value the course at £125 per person, Dr. Kate’s Courses is a not-for-profit organisation and therefore the subsidised course cost is £45 per person.

If you are unemployed, in full-time education or cost would be prohibitive, a further discount may be available.

Email: doctorkatescourses@yahoo.com

Everyone who completes the course gets a manual to refer to, a workbook including a helpful toolkit to support your own mental health and a certificate of attendance to say you are mental health aware.

Places are non-refundable but they are transferable, so that a colleague or friend could come along instead.

Those wanting to take part should visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mental-health-awareness-course-tickets-53617286748

You don’t have to be suicidal to call Samaritans.

Whatever you’re going through, call them for free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is free to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.

