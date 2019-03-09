Dog suffers ‘sickening’ injuries after getting caught in fox trap in South Shields park

A dog owner has told how he feared his beloved pet was going to die after being snared by an animal trap on a popular South Tyneside park.

Ten-year-old rescue dog, Fudge, was snared in what is believed to be a fox trap hidden in the grass at Temple Memorial Park, South Shields, on Monday.

The dog was trapped by his left leg and needed emergency treatment at the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals in Gateshead, where she was treated for a deep cut to her leg which was bleeding heavily.

Her owner, who does not wish to be named, said: “I heard this terrible scream and ran over to her. She was just crying in pain with blood squirting everywhere. This trap thing was stuck to her leg.

“She was dropping in and out of consciousness on the way to vets. I honestly thought she wasn’t going to make it. I kept shaking her and praying she was going be OK.”

It was feared, Fudge may lose her leg but vets have confirmed her wound is “healing well” and she is expected to make a full recovery.

Temple Memorial Park, South Shields.

Her owner has warned other dog owners who use the area and the matter has been reported to police and South Tyneside Council.

A search of the area – near Manet Gardens – has not recovered any more traps.

The owner added: “I am just trying to raise awareness that some low-life horrible person can do such a sick sickening act to an animal. It could have easily been a child. How do these people sleep at night?”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “No further traps have been found but those walking in the area are asked to be vigilant. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact 101.”

Coun Nancy Maxwell, lead member for area management and community safety, said: “The council does not use such traps or snares for pest control. It is also illegal to set up a trap without the landowner’s permission and we would never consent to one being left in a public place.

“It’s extremely worrying that this has been left in an area that is well used by local families and dog walkers. It is both thoughtless and irresponsible. These devices are designed to kill small wildlife with maximum efficiency and it is devastating that a dog has been injured in this case.

“We would encourage dog walkers not to let their dogs roam free until we can be sure the area is clear of traps. We would urge people to keep an eye out in our parks and open spaces and report any traps they come across.”