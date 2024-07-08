Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Here we have 13 gorgeous pups in need of a home in time for Summer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Danny (Dutch Shepherd, three months)
Danny is already showing great potential. He's fun and playful and enjoys being around people and dogs a like. His breed means he'll grow to be a smart and energetic dog so his perfect match will be an active family who plan to do plenty of training with him and take him on lots of adventures too. | DTPhoto: Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Levi (German Shepherd Cross, one-two years)
The lovely Levi is a fabulous lad and is going to be an amazing dog to work with! He’s already showing his potential and recently mastered a ‘sit’ and taking his treats gently. He is a bouncy lad and can be OTT when first saying hello so would benefit from learning to keep four paws on the ground. When he settles, his affectionate side can be seen and he likes having the attention. | DTPhoto: Dogs Trust Leeds
3. Tank (Mastiff cross, two years)
Tank is a two-year-old boy who has a real love for toys. He likes to carry them around, especially rubber balls. He is a very foody boy which will help with any training he may need. Tank will need to continue attending hydrotherapy sessions here which are free of charge so adopters will need to live within an hour of the centre to keep these up. Our Vet and Hydro team will be happy to discuss Tanks medical needs with potential adopters. | DTPhoto: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Leela & Stitch (Patterdale & Labrador cross, two-five years)
Leela and Stitch are a lovely bonded pair who are on the search for their forever home together. They will need to have people around for them to help them settle in and build up any leaving hours over time. They can live with children who are secondary school aged who will be up for giving them a fuss. Leela and Stitch will be best suited to being the only dogs in the home and would prefer their walks to be in quieter areas. | DTPhoto: Dogs Trust Darlington
