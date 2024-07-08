4 . Leela & Stitch (Patterdale & Labrador cross, two-five years)

Leela and Stitch are a lovely bonded pair who are on the search for their forever home together. They will need to have people around for them to help them settle in and build up any leaving hours over time. They can live with children who are secondary school aged who will be up for giving them a fuss. Leela and Stitch will be best suited to being the only dogs in the home and would prefer their walks to be in quieter areas. | DTPhoto: Dogs Trust Darlington