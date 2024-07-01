1 . Dougal (German Spitz, eight years)

Dougal takes his time getting to know you but once you have that bond, he will be your best friend and companion for life. He enjoys going for slow walks and taking in all the sniffs along the way! Once Dougal is settled in the home, he can be left for short periods of time. He is housetrained and travels well in the car. Dougal can be uncomfortable around other dogs and would like owners who would be able to take him on quieter walks. Dougal would like access to his own garden where he can potter around in to his heart's content. | dTPhoto: Dogs Trust Edinburgh