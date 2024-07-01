Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Here we have 13 gorgeous pups in need of a home in time for Summer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Dougal (German Spitz, eight years)
Dougal takes his time getting to know you but once you have that bond, he will be your best friend and companion for life. He enjoys going for slow walks and taking in all the sniffs along the way! Once Dougal is settled in the home, he can be left for short periods of time. He is housetrained and travels well in the car. Dougal can be uncomfortable around other dogs and would like owners who would be able to take him on quieter walks. Dougal would like access to his own garden where he can potter around in to his heart's content. | dTPhoto: Dogs Trust Edinburgh
2. Annabel (French Bulldog cross, eight weeks)
Annabel and her litter mates are 8-week-old French Bulldog Pomeranian Crosses who are now old enough to find their forever homes. They will be fine with young children and could share with other pets pending them getting along together. They will need to learn all their basic training, including housetraining and they'll be required to attend out Dog School Puppy Training Classes which our team will explain more about. | DTPhoto: Dogs Trust Leeds
3. Barry (Labrador, one year)
Barry is a handsome Retriever who is almost one-year-old. He's an energetic lad who'll need active adopters who'll keep up with him! He won't suit young children due to his size and bounciness, but high school aged kids who are confident around bigger dogs should be fine. He won't be able to share with Cats but he does loves other dogs so having another doggy companion should fine as long as they get on. He'll need a secure garden so he can play off-lead and brush up his housetraining. | DTPhoto: Dogs Trust Leeds
4. Ronnie (Lurcher, one-two years)
Ronnie has lived with young children, he is a big bouncy boy, (weighs around 27kg) so will need children to be very dog savvy and confident. He is just over a year old, and has some basic training. Ronnie is housetrained, travels well in the car. Loves the beach with his buddies and has plays off lead nicely. He can pull on the lead when excited around other dogs, so would benefit with additional and continued loose lead walking skills. He can be left up to 3 hours at a time once settled. | DTPhoto: Dogs Trust Cumbria
